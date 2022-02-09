Injunction blocks South Dakota abortion pill restriction

By STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction against a South Dakota rule that would make the state one of the hardest places in the U.S. to get abortion pills. District Judge Karen Schreier issued a preliminary injunction against a rule pushed by Gov. Kristi Noem that would have required abortion-seekers to make three separate visits to a doctor to take abortion pills. Schreier previously approved a temporary restraining order. Women are currently able to receive both drugs in the two-dose medical abortion regimen in one visit. They can take the second medication at home.