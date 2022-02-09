Japan to divert LNG to Europe amid worries over Ukraine

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has decided to divert some of its gas reserves to Europe amid growing concern over disruptions of supplies due to the Ukraine crisis. Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda said the decision was made at the request of the United States and European Union. It is intended to help European countries cope with uncertainties about gas supplies given fears of a possible Russian incursion into Ukraine. Japan is a major LNG importer. Hagiuda said it is contributing its excess supply after securing enough for its domestic needs for the coldest month of February. U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel welcomed the decision.