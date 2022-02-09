Jewish student reprimanded for revealing class’ Nazi salute

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (AP) — A Jewish high school student in Alabama says he was reprimanded after publicly revealing that a history teacher had classmates stand and give a Nazi salute in class. Ephraim Tytell says he received a reprimand from administrators with Mountain Brook Schools after sharing photos and video of the incident online. The lesson was about the way symbols change, and what’s now known as the stiff-armed Nazi salute was used to honor the American flag before World War II. A statement from Mountain Brooks schools says images shared online weren’t representative of the lesson. It also says the system has addressed the lesson with the teacher.