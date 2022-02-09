Kosovo stops renovation of house linked to Nazi collaborator

By FLORENT BAJRAMI and LLAZAR SEMINI

Associated Press

MITROVICA, Kosovo (AP) — Authorities in Kosovo have suspended the restoration of an old house linked to an Albanian official who was a notorious Nazi collaborator during World War II. The project, funded by the European Union and Kosovo’s Culture Ministry, had become a target of criticism from Germany and antisemitism accusations. Kosovar authorities said Wednesday they would seek alternatives for a new cultural center that had been planned for the restored property. The house in the city of Mitrovica was owned by the family of Albanian Interior Minister Xhafer Deva during the war. Deva is accused of collaborating with Nazi Germany when it invaded Kosovo and Albania and of orchestrating an anti-communist massacre in Albania.