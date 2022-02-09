New Dutch exhibition examines Indonesia’s independence

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A new exhibition opens this week at the Dutch national museum that examines the violent birth of the Southeast Asian nation of Indonesia. The show, “Revolusi! Indonesia Independent,” portrays the struggle for independence in the aftermath of World War II through the eyes of 23 witnesses. The show has already met controversy and anger in the Netherlands over the use of a word describing attacks by Indonesians on Dutch and other nationalities in the early days of the four-and-a-half year battle to end Dutch colonial rule.