Nicaragua sentences journalist, ex-minister for “conspiracy”

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A judge in Nicaragua has sentenced former presidential hopeful and journalist Miguel Mora to 13 years in prison for “conspiracy to undermine national integrity.” Mora was the latest in a series of opposition political figures to be convicted after trials lasting a few hours. The government of President Daniel Ortega had accused Mora of having “promoted economic sanctions” and “having incited foreign interference in internal affairs” of Nicaragua. Mora’s lawyer Gerardo González told the 100% Noticias television station that the sentence was handed down Wednesday. The U.S. and European Union have slapped sanctions on members of Ortega’s government for crushing internal dissent and undemocratic practices.