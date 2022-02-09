Police: Officer thought handgun was stun gun in shooting

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Hollywood police say an initial review of a shooting last July shows an officer thought he was deploying his stun gun when he shot and paralyzed a naked man. Police released the statement late Tuesday after civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump sued seeking to force the agency to release video of the shooting of Michael Ortiz. Police say Ortiz called 911 complaining of chest pains and made “delusional and suicidal statements.” Crump said he called to report a lost dog. Ortiz had been subdued with a Taser and put in restraints when he was shot as officers struggled to move him to an ambulance.