Prosecutors: 2 Hawaii lawmakers took bribes to steer bills

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and AUDREY McAVOY

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Hawaii state senator and a state representative took bribes including cash, hotel rooms and casino chips in exchange for shaping legislation that would benefit a company involved in publicly financed cesspool conversion projects. Prosecutors say J. Kalani English, who retired as Senate majority leader last year, took at least $18,000 in bribes. They say Rep. Ty Cullen took $23,000 in cash payments. Their attorneys say English and Cullen plan to plead guilty and accept responsibility. House Speaker Scott Saiki says Cullen has submitted his resignation. Both lawmakers are Democrats.