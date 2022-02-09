Skip to Content
Snowbird kitty: Lost cat heads home to Maine — from Florida

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine family that long ago gave up on a lost family cat is being reunited more than six years and 1,500 miles later. Denise Cilley, of Chesterville, says she was shocked to get a voicemail last week announcing her cat, Ashes, had been found in Florida. Ashes disappeared in 2015 during her daughter’s 10th birthday celebration. How she got to Florida remains a mystery. Ashes is being returned to Maine on Wednesday. Cilley says she plans to be on hand to collect her pet at Portland International Jetport.

