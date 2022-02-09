Taiwan, Somaliland ties growing despite diplomatic isolation

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan and Somaliland are expanding economic and political ties despite being two of the world’s most diplomatically isolated governments. Visiting Somaliland Foreign Minister Essa Kayd says his trip “signifies our mutual determination and resolve to upscale, expand and deepen our friendship.” Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen hailed the relationship as one of her administration’s chief diplomatic breakthroughs. Somaliland broke away from Somalia in 1991 and has no formal diplomatic relations with any nation. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has diplomatic ties with just 14 countries, but maintains informal ties with the U.S. and most major nations.