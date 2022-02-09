Truck driver rams cars in Germany, 31 vehicles damaged

BERLIN (AP) — German police say an intoxicated truck driver rammed his vehicle into parked cars after ignoring a red light in southern Germany. The truck shoved cars up against buildings and caused some of them to catch fire. Three people were slightly injured and 31 vehicles damaged in the incident just outside Nuremberg in Fuerth on Tuesday evening. Police said in a statement that the truck driver first skipped a red light and then touched a car that was at a crossroads in the process and carried on without stopping. The truck rammed several parked cars shortly afterward and pushed them forward. Some of them were slammed into the walls of buildings.