US citizenship agency reverts to welcoming mission statement

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. agency that oversees legal immigration services is reverting its mission statement to refer to the country as “a nation of welcome and possibility.” The new statement unveiled Wednesday is symbolic but somewhat restores previous language after the Citizenship and Immigration Services agency removed a reference to the U.S. being a “nation of immigrants” in 2018. Before the newest change, the mission statement said the agency was administering “the nation’s lawful immigration system” by “adjudicating requests for immigration benefits while protecting Americans, securing the homeland, and honoring our values.”