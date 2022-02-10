Africa moving toward control of COVID-19 says WHO director

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The World Health Organization’s Africa director Matshidiso Moeti says Africa is moving to the “control phase” of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased vaccination rates will be crucial in helping the continent live with the disease. Moeti said although COVID-19 will be with Africans for the long term, “there is light at the end of the tunnel.” Speaking to the press in an online briefing, Moeti said Africa is transitioning from the pandemic phase of COVID-19 and will now need to manage the presence of this virus. Shg said COVID-19 has caused the deaths of more than 242,000 Africans and inflicted tremendous damage to the economies of the continent’s 54 countries.