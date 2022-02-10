BEIJING SNAPSHOT: At Olympics, differing views of the news

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Reporters from abroad and Chinese reporters have different approaches to the daily news briefings at the Beijing Olympics. Western reporters have been focusing on a Russian skater who is reported to have tested positive for a banned substance. Chinese reporters usually take a softer line and have questions that are 180 degrees different. The different is stark. After a series of questions about the looming doping scandal, a Chinese reporter asked about the weather forecast for the next few days in and around Beijing.