Berlin film fest opens, pared down but with audiences

BERLIN (AP) — The Berlin International Film Festival is opening with a new movie from French director Francois Ozon and a pared-down format designed to bring audiences back but reduce COVID-19 infection risks. The first of the year’s major European film festivals last took place in its regular format just before the pandemic hit in 2020. Last year, it was split in two, with a largely online version held in March. This time, the “Berlinale” is returning to something more like normal, although the omicron variant is still pushing coronavirus infection rates to daily records in Germany and numerous restrictions remain in place. The winner of the festival’s top Golden Bear award will be announced on Feb. 16.