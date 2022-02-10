Blinken says confrontation with China not inevitable

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken says confrontation with China is not inevitable, but the United States must stand up with its allies for a rules-based system threatened by Chinese aggression. Blinken was speaking in the Australian city of Melbourne on Friday shortly before a meeting with the foreign ministers of Australia, India and Japan. The four nations form the so-called “Quad,” a bloc of Indo-Pacific democracies created to counter China’s regional influence. Blinken says the partners “share concerns that in recent years China has been acting more aggressively at home and more aggressively in the region and indeed potentially beyond.”