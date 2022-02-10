Historic Coretta Scott home where she wed MLK now forgotten

By JAY REEVES

Associated Press

MARION, Ala. (AP) — A little-known but important piece of American history stands vacant on a two-lane highway in rural western Alabama. It’s the house where Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott were married in 1953. There’s no sign or historical marker on the property. The home is in disrepair and isn’t open to visitors. Yet a preservationist says it should be remembered as part of the legacy of a great American family. The place outside Marion was home to Coretta Scott before she went to school in Boston and met King. Tax records show it remains in the King family and not much has ever been done with it.