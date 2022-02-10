John Mayer jams at Small Stages concert, helps concertgoer

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Mayer spoke sparingly during his Super Bowl week concert, but the singer let his music do most of the talking – until one moment when he made sure a concertgoer was safe. Mayer performed a series of his songs Wednesday night from “Last Train Home” to “Wild Blue” at the SiriusXM and Pandora’s Small Stage Series. He jammed onstage with his guitar in front of a packed crowd – which included Heidi Klum and Vanessa Hudgens – at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Mayer stopped the show after he noticed a woman lost consciousness in the crowd. After a five minute break, he returned and told the audience the woman was OK.