Pope visits Malta in April after virus postponed 2020 trip

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis’ first foreign trip of the year is to the Mediterranean island nation of Malta. The Vatican on Tuesday announced the April 2-3 trip that had originally been scheduled for 2020 but was postponed because of the pandemic. Francis will visit the cities of Valletta, Rabat and Floriana as well as the island of Gozo. Further details were to be released later. Migration is expected to be a major theme of Francis’ visit. Malta has been a flashpoint in Europe’s longstanding migration debate.