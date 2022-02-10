Prince Charles isolating after testing positive for COVID-19

LONDON (AP) — Royal officials say Britain’s Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. A message on the royal’s official Twitter page said Charles tested positive on Thursday morning and was “deeply disappointed” not to be able to attend a scheduled visit in Winchester, England. No other details were immediately available. The 73-year-old heir to the throne met dozens of people during Wednesday evening reception at the British Museum. The heir to the throne had previously contracted the coronavirus in March 2020, when officials said he had mild symptoms. Spain’s King Felipe VI, who is 54, and Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, who is 81, also tested positive for the coronavirus this week.