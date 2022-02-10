Prominent Myanmar filmmaker arrested after a year on the run

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — An award-winning film director in Myanmar has been arrested almost a year after appearing on a wanted list for encouraging government employees to join in protests against military rule. A colleague and local media reported that the filmmaker, whose professional name is Wyne, was arrested Wednesday at his apartment in Yangon. The 48-year-old has won multiple awards for best director and best screenplay from the Myanmar Motion Picture Organization. He is one of about 100 celebrities sought by the military for opposing its takeover last February. According to the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, 12,059 people have been arrested in Myanmar where armed resistance and a low-level insurgency is active in many parts of the country.