Thai police probe robbery reported by German celebrity

By CHALIDA EKVITTHAYAVECHNUKUL

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand say they are looking for a suspect in the robbery of German celebrity Cathy Hummels in a southern seaside province. Hummels, a presenter on German television and wife of German footballer Mats Hummels, was in Thailand last week to film a reality TV show. She posted about her robbery on Instagram and told the German newspaper Bild that an attacker came up from behind and hit her several times in the head as she walked on the beach near her hotel in Phang-nga province. The Thai police statement said she told them that the attacker punched her once on her left arm and she fell down, after which he took her iPhone and ran away. She left Thailand the same evening.