Twitter posts loss for 2021, but stock up on share buyback

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter’s stock is rising after it posted strong revenue growth last year and announced a $4 billion share buyback program. That’s despite posting a loss in 2021 and missing analysts’ expectations on user growth in the fourth quarter. The San Francisco-based company said Thursday that revenue increased 37%, to $5.08 billion, compared with 2020. But it reported a net loss of $221 million for the year largely tied to a shareholder lawsuit it settled. In the last three months of the year, it reported earnings of $182 million, or 21 cents per share. Adjusted for one-time gains and costs, they were 33 cents per share, hitting Wall Street expectations.