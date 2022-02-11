Afrofuturism showcased at Carnegie Hall in 2-month festival

By RONALD BLUM

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Afrofuturism will be highlighted at Carnegie Hall, placing a spotlight on the movement as the bastion of New York City music and culture takes another step toward normalcy. Grammy Award winner Flying Lotus makes his Carnegie debut Saturday night to open the two-month Afrofuturism festival, which includes more than 80 events at the hall and partnering institutions. Afrofuturism has roots in African American science fiction and encompasses literature, music and visual art exploring African American culture dating to slavery. Plans began in 2018 when Fuchs consulted writer Alondra Nelson and Mark Dery, who first used the term Afrofuturism in a 1993 essay.