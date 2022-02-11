Countries ask to join WTO talks over China, Lithuania spat

More countries have asked this week to join talks about the European Union’s complaint with the World Trade Organization accusing China of exerting economic pressure on Lithuania. Canada was the latest Thursday, saying it wanted to take part in WTO consultations over a dispute tied to Taiwan opening a diplomatic office in the EU member country. The United Kingdom made a similar request earlier in the week, joining the United States and Australia. Lithuania broke with diplomatic custom by agreeing that the Taiwanese office in Vilnius would bear the name Taiwan instead of Chinese Taipei, a term used by other countries to avoid offending Beijing. China says it’s adhering to WTO rules in its dealings with Lithuania.