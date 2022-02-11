Feds oppose immediate release of voting machine report

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal cybersecurity agency says a report alleging security vulnerabilities in voting machines used by Georgia and other states shouldn’t be made public until it has assessed and mitigated potential risks. The report has been under seal since July as part of a long-running lawsuit challenging Georgia’s voting machines. Its author, J. Alex Halderman, declared to the court that he identified “multiple severe security flaws” that could enable bad actors to install malicious software in the Dominion Voting Systems machines. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency has told the court that it expects to complete its review as quickly as possible.