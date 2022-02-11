Native American statue’s placement in Atlanta reconsidered

By MICHAEL WARREN

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s leaders are rethinking plans to install a statue representing a Native American man lauded as a “co-founder of Georgia” following an Associated Press report on the project. The Chief Tomochichi statue was conceived as the centerpiece of a park celebrating civil rights-era heroes. But Councilman Michael Julian Bond says the city hasn’t accepted the statue yet. They want to make sure they’re not “offending the Muscogee people.” Georgia public schools are required to teach children positive things about Tomochichi, not the fact that he promised in the colony’s founding treaty to capture runaway slaves. Bond says he wants the Muscogee Nation to make sure the park reflects its real history.