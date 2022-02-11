Police: Girl impersonated Florida classmate to make threats

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — A 12-year-old girl is accused of “maliciously” impersonating a fellow student by creating fake Instagram and email accounts to threaten students and staff at their South Florida charter school. Pembroke Pines police said Thursday that the girl sent threats to herself and others and then “intentionally lied to law enforcement” to frame a 13-year-old girl. The older girl was arrested after the threats were made in November at Renaissance Charter School. She has now been exonerated, while the younger girl faces multiple felonies.