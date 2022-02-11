Quinta Brunson breaks down A+ grade for ‘Abbott Elementary’

GARY GERARD HAMILTON

Associated Press

New York (AP) — “Abbott Elementary” has received rave reviews from both fans and critics, and its creator believes she understands the charm of the new ABC mockumentary. Quinta Brunson says it brings back “the same feel and vibe” of beloved series such as “The Office” or “Parks and Recreation” and “people are enjoying having something new.” he series, which became ABC’s first comedy to quadruple its ratings since its premiere, follows the staff at a struggling, underfunded Philadelphia school. Brunson, who first made internet waves with her viral video sketches and also starred in “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” leads the series.