Taliban detain UNHCR staff, 2 foreign journalists in Kabul

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — UNHCR says the Taliban have detained two foreign journalists on assignment with the aid organization and a number of its Afghan staff in the capital, Kabul. The Geneva-based organization announced the detentions in a tweet. It says: “Two journalists on assignment with UNHCR and Afghan nationals working with them have been detained in Kabul.” The agency refused to comment further. The Taliban so far have not replied to queries for information about the detained. The development in Kabul comes as President Joe Biden was expected to issue an executive order that would allow U.S. financial institutions to facilitate access to $3.5 billion of assets for Afghan aid.