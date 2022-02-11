UN more neutral on PM appointed in Libya’s east, urges vote

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. spokesman says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has taken note of the appointment by Libya’s east-based parliament of a new prime minister and is following the situation closely. Friday’s statement seems to reflect a more neutral position than the U.N.’s initial support for Libya’s current interim prime minister. East-based lawmakers on Thursday appointed former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha to replace Abdul Hamid Dbeibah as head of a new interim government, a development that appeared to counter U.N. efforts to reconcile the country which has been divided between rival administrations in the east and west for years. Spokesman Stephane Dujarric had said Thursday that the U.N. supported Dbeibah.