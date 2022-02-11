University of Alabama to remove KKK leader’s name from hall

By JAY REEVES

Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — University of Alabama trustees have voted to strip the name of a one-time governor who led the Ku Klux Klan from a campus building and rename it solely for the school’s first Black student. The unanimous vote Friday reversed a decision last week to add the name of Autherine Lucy Foster to a building honoring Bibb Graves, a progressive, pro-education governor who also ran a Montgomery KKK group a century ago. Rather than Lucy-Graves Hall, the classroom building will be known as Autherine Lucy Hall. Foster briefly attended classes in Graves Hall after enrolling at Alabama but was expelled after her presence brought protests by whites and threats.