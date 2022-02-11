Wisconsin prosecutor won’t bring election fraud charges

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin county district attorney says she will not bring election fraud charges against members of the state elections commission or nursing home workers after a sheriff who backed former President Donald Trump called for them to be prosecuted. Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson said in a letter dated Thursday that she would not file charges against members of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission because none of them live in her county and she doesn’t have jurisdiction. The district attorney says she also won’t charge staff at a Racine County nursing home. But she also said she thinks the elections commission broke the law.