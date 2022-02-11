World leaders at France summit mull ways to protect oceans

By SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — World leaders are trying to save the planet’s oceans in talks on France’s Atlantic coast aimed at fighting overfishing and plastic pollution, and finding fairer ways to manage the seas. The three-day One Ocean Summit opened Friday as European authorities are investigating a mass fish dump in the Bay of Biscay that environmental activists call an example of abuses by huge trawlers that disrupt undersea ecosystems. French President Emmanuel Macron said “today, we are going to make commitments.” U.S. Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry urged for attention to “the urgency of the plight within which we all find ourselves.” Oceans cover more than 70% of the planet’s surface.