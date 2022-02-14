Election fraud trial of Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi begins

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s trial has begun on election fraud charges, the latest in a series of criminal prosecutions by the military-run government in which she has already been sentenced to six years in prison. The army seized power and arrested Suu Kyi in February last year, claiming widespread voter fraud in the 2020 general election, an allegation not corroborated by independent election observers. Suu Kyi’s party won the election by a landslide, while the military-backed party did poorly. Suu Kyi has faced a raft of charges since being taken into custody. Her supporters and human rights groups say the cases against her are baseless and have been contrived to bar her return to politics.