Flint water crisis trial will test contractors’ liability

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jury selection starts Tuesday in a trial to determine if engineering contractors bear responsibility for lead-contaminated water in Flint. Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newman were not part of the recent $626 million settlement between Flint residents and the state of Michigan and other parties. Attorneys for four Flint children claim Veolia and LAN were negligent in not doing more to get the city to properly treat water that was being pulled from the Flint River in 2014-15. Corrosive water caused lead to leach from lead service lines, a disastrous result in the majority Black community. Veolia and LAN deny liability. Veolia says it mostly addressed other issues at the city’s treatment plant. LAN says water quality was not part of its assignment.