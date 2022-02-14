German leader in Ukraine as fears of Russian invasion grow

By YURAS KARMANAU and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is visiting Ukraine. That is part of a flurry of Western diplomacy aimed at heading off a feared Russian invasion that some warn could be just days away. Scholz plans to continue on to Moscow. There he will try to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to back down. U.S. officials have warned that Russia could attack this week. Moscow denies it has any such plans but has massed well over 130,000 troops near Ukraine. In the U.S. view, it has also built up enough firepower to launch an attack on short notice.