IAEA reviews water release from damaged Japan nuclear plant

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — A team from the International Atomic Energy Agency is in Japan to review its plan to release treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea. Japan hopes the IAEA mission will instill confidence that the plan is safe. Local residents and neighboring China and South Korea oppose the plan. The contaminated water is now being stored in tanks, but officials say they need to be removed so the wrecked plant can be decommissioned. The plan is to gradually release the water starting in 2023 after it is further treated and diluted. The 15-member team will visit the Fukushima plant on Tuesday and meet with government and utility officials this week. They’ll compile an interim report later this year.