In Sudan, ex-official detained ahead of anti-coup protests

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese political party says authorities have again arrested a former senior government official during a crackdown on anti-coup groups. The Unionist Alliance party said Mohammed al-Faki Suliman, ex-member of the ruling Sovereign Council, was detained Sunday in the capital of Khartoum. He was the latest in a series of former officials and activists to be detained in recent weeks. The coup upended Sudan’s transition to democratic rule after three decades of international isolation under autocratic President Omar al-Bashir, who was removed from power in 2019 after a popular uprising.