Japan, Cambodia officials agree to cooperate on Myanmar

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s foreign minister has met with the son and appointed successor of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and agreed to cooperate in dealing with the situation in Myanmar following the military’s seizure of power. Hun Manet accompanied his father during his January visit to Myanmar, the first by a foreign leader since the military took power a year ago. Japan’s Foreign Ministry says during his talks with Hun Manet, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi welcomed what he described as strong ties between Japan and Cambodia and their close cooperation on Myanmar and other regional issues. Cambodia is the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Hun Sen is leading the group’s efforts to ease the Myanmar crisis, which some U.N. experts have characterized as civil war.