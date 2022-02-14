Japan’s police renew hunt for militants wanted since 1970s

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo police are stepping up the hunt for members of the Japanese Red Army wanted for their alleged role in attacks in the 1970s and 1980s. Police officials on Monday released a video with images of the aging militants that warned the “case” was not over yet. The video follows on the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Asama Sanso hostage crisis at a mountain lodge in central Japan, where two police officers were killed in a shoot-out. The Japanese Red Army, a violent ultra-leftist group that had links with Palestinian militants, was formed in 1971 and took responsibility for several international attacks.