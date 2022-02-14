Jury to be seated for hate crimes trial in Arbery killing

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The judge presiding over the federal hate crimes trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery plans to seat a jury on Monday. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood qualified 64 jury pool members from across the state on Friday. They’ll be narrowed to a jury of 12 plus four alternates. She also told lawyers to be prepared to present their opening statements. Prosecutors say three white men violated Arbery’s civil rights when the 25-year-old Black man was chased and fatally shot while running through their Georgia neighborhood. All were sentenced to life in prison for murder, and have pleaded not guilty to hate crime charges.