Nevada’s first execution in nearly 16 years on hold again

By SCOTT SONNER and KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s first execution in nearly 16 years is on hold again. A federal judge on Monday scheduled another status conference for April 5 in the legal battle over the execution of Zane Michael Floyd after the state’s lawyers acknowledged they cannot satisfy the legal requirements necessary to put him to death before then. They said Monday prosecutors would have had to obtain a formal death warrant by now to execute him before one of the drugs the state plans to use expires on Feb. 28. Floyd was convicted in 2000 of killing four people and wounding a fifth in a shotgun attack at a Las Vegas grocery store.