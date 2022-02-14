Trump, Pence speak at global forum held by S. Korean church

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized the Biden administration over its handling of North Korea. Trump was speaking Sunday in a video message screened at a forum held by the Unification Church in South Korea’s capital of Seoul. The former leader alleged that the North’s spree of missile tests in recent weeks wouldn’t have happened if he was still in office. The South Korea-based Unification Church is a religious group known for its mass weddings and global business and media interests. Trump’s former vice-president, Mike Pence, was among those who attended the event and spoke in person. According to event organizers, Pence said deepening relations between China and Russia are posing increasing threats to their democratic neighbors.