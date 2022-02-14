Whoopi Goldberg returns to ‘The View’ after suspension

NEW YORK (AP) — Whoopi Goldberg returned to “The View” on Monday following her two-week suspension for remarks about the Holocaust. She expressed surprise at some of the people who had reached out to her while she was away, although she didn’t specify who, but said she was thankful to all who had done so. Jewish leaders had criticized Goldberg for saying that the Holocaust during World War II was not about race, but rather about man’s inhumanity. Jewish leaders pointed out that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler considered the Jews to be an inferior race. Goldberg says the hosts of “The View” won’t shy away from difficult conversations.