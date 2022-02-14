Woman killed by man who followed her into NYC apartment

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a woman was stabbed to death inside her lower Manhattan apartment by a man who followed her from the street into her building. Police say 35-year-old Christina Yuna Lee was found fatally wounded in her bathtub at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The suspected killer was arrested after he at first tried to flee down a fire escape and then barricaded himself inside the apartment. Charges against him were pending Monday. Officials including New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams denounced Lee’s killing as the latest in a string of unprovoked attacks on people of Asian descent.