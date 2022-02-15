China’s Xi: Control of Hong Kong surge is ‘overriding task’

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong news outlet says China’s leader Xi Jinping has taken a personal interest in the city’s coronavirus outbreak, saying it was the Hong Kong government’s “overriding task” to control the situation. The city is recording its worst outbreak of the pandemic with more than 2,000 new cases in a day this week. Pro-Beijing news outlet Wen Wei Po reported that Xi personally issued instructions and directed Vice Premier Han Zheng to express to the city’s chief executive Carrie Lam the high level of concern Chinese Communist Party leaders had about Hong Kong’s outbreak.