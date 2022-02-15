Conviction overturned for man who served 44 years in prison

MARKSVILLE, La. (AP) — A Black man in Louisiana is free after spending 44 years in prison for an attempted rape he says he didn’t commit. News outlets report that a judge said Tuesday that Vincent Simmons did not get a fair trial because jurors never heard about some evidence in his favor. That included a photo lineup that showed him in handcuffs and a coroner’s report describing his exams of the 14-year-old twin accusers. The district attorney and the now-59-year-old sisters say they still believe he’s guilty. But they also say they won’t take the case to trial again.