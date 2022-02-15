Cuba begins public consultation on marriage equality law

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba’s leaders have launched an unusual series of neighborhood meetings across the island to debate a measure that would legalize same-sex marriage and adoption, a measure that pits the daughter of former President Raul Castro against a growing evangelical movement. The planned 78,000 meetings officially began at the start of February but are only now being seen in practice. They were called by Cuba’s parliament to discuss the content of a proposal and gather public comment by the end of April. That will be used to draft a final version to be put to a public referendum at a yet to be determined date.