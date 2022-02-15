Indonesian principal given life term for raping 13 students

By ADI MARSIELA

Associated Press

BANDUNG, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian court has sentenced an Islamic boarding school principal to life in prison for raping at least 13 students over five years and impregnating some of them. The principal of the girls school in West Java, Herry Wirawan, pleaded guilty to the charges and apologized to his victims and their families during the trial. He was accused of raping at least 13 students between the ages of 11 and 14. At least nine babies reportedly were born as the result of the rapes. The case drew a public outcry over the number of rapes and the length of time they occurred. Prosecutors and defense lawyers say they are considering whether to appeal. They have seven days to do so before the court decision becomes final.